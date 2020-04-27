Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 44

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 44. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Display

Maybe for courtship or mating (both types of display), you’re looking at me now (if you aren’t, how can you read this?). What am I?

2: RAID system

You’d have thought I could be a holdup (a raid), rather than being faster, safer and bigger than my individual components (a RAID system’s advantages compared to its constituent disks). What am I?

3: sparse bundle

My dispersed (sparse) collection (bundle) grows to accommodate as much as you want (it can grow in size according to its contents) in its musical groups (the contents of a sparse bundle are stored in many files known as ‘bands’). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.