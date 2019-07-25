Best not to apply any of the latest macOS updates, including 10.14.6, for now

Apple has overnight pulled one of the two BridgeOS updates required to support its Mojave 10.14.6 update in certain Mac models.

In view of the removal of both the recent Security Updates 2019-004 for Sierra and High Sierra, it is probably wisest not to apply any of these latest macOS updates until Apple has resolved these issues – that now includes the Mojave 10.14.6 update.

If you have already applied any of these updates without problems, don’t panic: your Mac is probably not affected by these issues. If you have applied one of the updates and your Mac is now having problems, you should contact Apple Support, who should be the first to learn about fixes. If you haven’t applied any of the updates, it’s best to wait until Apple gets them right.

Thanks to Al Varnell for valuable information about the BridgeOS situation.