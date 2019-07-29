Apple has released High Sierra and Sierra Security Updates 2019-004 again

Apple has released fixed versions of the Sierra and High Sierra Security Updates 2019-004, which it first released then pulled last week. Although Apple doesn’t appear to have made any announcement about what has happened, these versions should now work properly on Macs with T2 chips as well as those without, and not suffer the previous problems when going to sleep or trying to wake from sleep.

High Sierra Security Update 2019-004 is now available as a standalone installer from here.

Sierra Security Update 2019-004 is now available as a standalone installer from here.

Both should now be available from the App Store, and on Apple’s SUS, complete with the BridgeOS update for them.

According to Mr. Macintosh, High Sierra’s build version is 17G8030, and that for Sierra is 16G2128. The BridgeOS version remains unchanged at 16.16.6568.0.0,0, which is identical to that in Mojave 10.14.6 which was successfully released last week.

It should therefore now be safe to install these security updates.