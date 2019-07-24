Don’t apply High Sierra Security Update 2019-004 – Apple has pulled it

Apple has pulled the High Sierra Security Update 2019-004 today as a result of numerous users suffering problems when their updated Macs go to sleep. These have been reported particularly in recent MacBook Pro models, such as the 15-inch 2017/2018.

Users are reporting that putting an affected MacBook Pro to sleep, such as by closing its lid, causes it to suffer a kernel panic and reboot. The only solution to this, other than preventing it from going to sleep, is to shut the Mac down instead. Which isn’t what you bought a MacBook Pro for, exactly.

If your Mac is affected by this, you should contact Apple Support, who by now should now what’s going on, and when the fix is coming.

The standalone installer for this has now been withdrawn, its previous page returning a 404 error.

Thanks to Jeff Johnson @lapcatsoftware for the alert.