Apple has released new versions of Sierra and High Sierra Security Update 2019-002

The initial releases of macOS Sierra and High Sierra Security Updates 2019-002 on Monday 25 March were not complete. Apple has now released updates to both of these: if you applied either security update before 29 March, you should install this revised update when you can.

Apple states that current updated build numbers you should see are:

for Sierra, 16G1918;

for High Sierra, 17G6030.

If your system shows an earlier build number, you need to install the updated security update.

Standalone installers are available from the same links:

Sierra Security Update 2019-002 is here,

High Sierra Security Update 2019-002 is here.

Those who updated Mojave to 10.14.4 aren’t affected by this.

(Thanks to Al for alerting me to this.)