Here is a new version of UTIutility, now 1.0b2, which has the following improvements:

it now displays iconFile, referenceURL, version, exported and imported types when that information is available;

its main window is improved;

it now has full support for Dark Mode, and looks really good in it;

it has its own custom app icon;

it has been ported to Swift 4.2 and Xcode 10ß3.

It’s available from here: utiutil10b2

