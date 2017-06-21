Totems and trees: Emily Carr’s paintings, 1931-1936

After more than a decade of neglect, Emily Carr’s art had finally achieved the recognition that it deserved during the late 1920s, and by 1930 her career was transformed. She was a national if not international success.

Big Raven (1931) is one of Carr’s major works, and evolved from her original watercolour showing this massive totem at Cumshewa in 1912, through The Raven (1928-29), included in the previous article.

The vegetation around the totem has transformed into viscous waves, swirling around the hillside and the base of the totem. The raven itself is a smooth, praeternatural sculpted object. Even the sky now resembles the inside of a huge theatre, with sheets of light around. The whole painting has a monumental appearance, an elegiac gravity which is typical of her new approach to First Nations motifs.

Zunoqua of the Cat Village (1931) shows a totem which was of particular interest to Carr, as it represents the female ogre Dzunukwa or Zunoqua. She is the ‘wild woman of the woods’, a thief of children but capable of bringing wealth to the Kwakwaka’wakw peoples. Carr wrote that she found these figures terrifying in their expression of power and domination. Scattered among the swirling vegetation here are many cats, which appear equally menacing.

As Carr returned to visit villages in the Haida Gwaii which she had last seen in about 1912, she noticed the changes which had taken place: the suppression of the potlatch system, and the clear-cutting of the forest. This comes through in these later paintings of the First Nations cultures, in a sense of mourning for the disappearing people, a pervasive grieving for what was rapidly being lost.

Lawren Harris had advised Emily Carr to concentrate on “the tremendous elusive what lies behind” those First Nations villages, and during the 1930s she shifted her attention more to the forest and landscape. Forest, British Columbia (1931-32) is one of her finest paintings of a theme which she had been developing since Totem Walk at Sitka (1907) and Wood Interior (1909).

Its broken processional composition consists of a series of theatrical planes, behind which columns of tree-trunks recede into the depths. These are illuminated from within. Carr had been influenced by abstract art, although she did not intend to paint abstracts herself. She produced many finished charcoal drawings of the interiors of forests as she worked her ideas up for these paintings.

Old Tree at Dusk (c 1932) uses similar sculptural language in a more open setting, with the heightened drama of night. Her brushwork is also starting to impart structure into the bark of the trees.

Blue Sky (1932-34) is another major work, showing a clearing with an elevated canopy formed by very high trees. Her brushwork in the sky continues to become more structured, forming a high arch to echo that in the trees and give the impression of the interior of a cathedral.

In 1933, she bought a caravan which she named The Elephant, and had towed to different landscapes around Victoria to enable her to paint there. Two years later, Carr held her first solo exhibition in eastern Canada, which was hosted by the Women’s Art Association of Canada, in Toronto.

During the mid 1930s, Carr painted some wonderful coastal views, including her watercolour Seascape (c 1935). I suspect that this is a view not too far from Victoria, where she continued to live. Unusually for watercolour, she appears to have used colour almost straight from the tube, and structured both land and sea with her brushstrokes.

Her Young Pines and Sky (c 1935) shows less sculptural form, and greater reliance on brushwork, both in forming the slender trees and in the arched cloud and sky.

She took the theme of exceptionally tall trees to its extreme in her Scorned as Timber, Beloved of the Sky (1936). Using a point of view close to the ground, in the middle of a cleared area, three isolated trees reach right up into the sky, where her patterned brushstrokes shimmer in the light.

Carr uses rich colours and intensely patterned brushwork in her dramatic Strait of Juan de Fuca (c 1936). This strait runs between Vancouver Island, to the north, and the Olympic Peninsula, and her view captures the majesty of its scenery, sea, and sky. The patterning of Carr’s brushstrokes and the sweep of the land to the left is echoed in an upward sweep apparent in the sea at the right. This suggests that she may have been envisioning the landscape through the optical distortion of a very wide-angle or fish-eye lens.

In the distance, on the opposite side of the strait, are the blue Olympic Mountains, contrasting with the rich green of the near shore at the left, and the orange-red of the sun.

Emily Carr was now 65, and finally established among the leading North American artists of the day. As Europe headed inexorably towards war, her paintings were about to travel to Europe at last.

