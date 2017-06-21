Apple has pushed a silent update to Gatekeeper’s data

Apple has just pushed a silent update to the Gatekeeper configuration data for Sierra and El Capitan. This brings the current version to 1.0 113.

As normal, Apple neither announces this update, nor does it explain what the update protects against.

If you use LockRattler (free from Downloads above), you should now see this reflected in its report. With this security update came another update to the Chinese wordlist: current version details of each are listed here for Sierra, and here for El Capitan.