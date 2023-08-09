Ukrainian Painters: 19th century Realism

Now that I have shown some of the work of all the Ukrainian painters that I can obtain information on, and suitable images for, I start the task of trying to give a more coherent account of the evolution of painting in Ukraine through the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Here I won’t attempt to cover icons and religious motifs, or folk art, although both have been major influences and of great importance.

The artists that I have covered fall into three main periods: this article considers those whose careers were largely confined to the nineteenth century and were predominantly Realist in style. The next two articles move on to look at those who made the transition to the twentieth century, with many adopting more recent styles. Within each period are those who have remained Ukrainian for much of their career, and those whose art was largely created beyond the boundaries of modern Ukraine, the expatriates.

Ivan Soshenko (1807-1876)

Born in Bohuslav near Kyiv. Mentor to Taras Shevchenko.

Ukraine Landscapes

Taras Shevchenko (1814-1861), widely known as Kobzar Taras

Born in Moryntsi, central Ukraine, near Kyiv. Protégé of Ivan Soshenko. Prodigious painter and prolific writer. Founder of modern Ukrainian literature.

Ukraine Landscapes

Arkhyp Kuindzhi (1841-1910)

Born in Mariupol. Painted extensively in Crimea and southern Ukraine.

Arkhyp Kuindzhi

Volodymyr Orlovsky (1842–1914)

Born in Kyiv. Taught in Kyiv from 1886. Painted extensively in Crimea as well as the rest of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Orlovsky

Khariton Platonov (1842–1907)

Born in the Upper Volga region of Russia. Lived, worked and taught in Kyiv from 1877. Taught Mykola Pymonenko, Mykola Burachek and others.

Khariton Platonov

Mykola Kuznetsov (1850-1929)

Born to the north of Odesa. From 1893 based mainly in Odesa until migrating to Yugoslavia in 1920.

Mykola Kuznetsov

Rufin Sudkovsky (1850–1885)

Born in Ochakiv between Odesa and Kherson, where he was based for much of his career. Painted the Black Sea coast.

Rufin Sudkovsky

Ivan Pokhitonov (1850–1923)

Born in central Ukraine, to the north of Kherson. Trained in Odesa. Travelled in Europe and lived in western Russia and Belgium.

Ivan Pokhitonov

Expatriates

Ivan/Hovhannes Aivazovsky (1817–1900)

Born in Feodosia, Crimea. Travelled extensively but based there from 1845. Major marine artist, and official painter to the Russian Navy. Painted Crimea and the Black Sea coast. His studio taught Arkhyp Kuindzhi.

Ivan/Hovhannes Aivazovsky

Ilia Repin (1844–1930)

Born in Chuhuiv near Kharkiv. Painted extensively in Russia, Ukraine and France. Major portraitist and figurative painter.

Ilia Repin

Marie Bashkirtseff (1858–1884)

Born in Havrontsi, central Ukraine. Settled in Paris and trained there from 1877. Protégé of Jules Bastien-Lepage, and a Naturalist.

Marie Bashkirtseff

In next week’s article, I will focus on those artists most active during the turn of the century.

Reference

Andrey Kurkov and others (2022) Treasures of Ukraine, A Nation’s Cultural Heritage, Thames & Hudson. ISBN 978 0 500 02603 8.