Centenary of the death of Joaquín Sorolla 1

This year is the centenary of the untimely death of one of the three masters who dominated mainstream European painting between the end of the nineteenth and the early twentieth centuries, Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida (1863–1923); the others are John Singer Sargent and Anders Zorn. In this article I look at Sorolla’s early career to 1895, with two sequels to follow over the next fortnight.

Born in Valencia in 1863, Sorolla was orphaned at the age of 2 when there was a cholera epidemic. He was brought up by an aunt and uncle, and because of his obvious aptitude he started learning to draw in evening classes in 1876. He enrolled in the San Carlos Academy of Fine Arts, Valencia, in 1878, and the following year set up his studio, where he coloured photographs for a photographer and painted.

He travelled to Madrid in 1881 to study the Masters, being influenced by Velázquez, and exhibited in the National Fine Arts Exhibition there. After that he studied at the Spanish Academy in Rome.

In 1885 he spent the summer in Paris, where he was influenced by Impressionism and Naturalism, and the work of Jules Bastien-Lepage and Adolf von Menzel in particular. His Café in Paris from those months strikes an impressive balance between the realism of its figures and a gentle Impressionism in the surrounding garden.

He painted this Resting Bacchante in 1887, then returned to Valencia for a period in 1888, when he married, and took his wife to Rome. The couple settled in Madrid at the end of 1889, where he started painting large works for salons and International Expositions.

Although working primarily in Madrid, Sorolla begun to use the fishermen of Valencia as a source of motifs. Early among those is this man Peeling Potatoes (1891) in one of the fishing boats hauled up just above the sea on the beach there. Relatively small and quite sketchy, this may have been a study he intended to develop into a larger more finished work.

The following year, Sorolla had his first great success with a gold medal at the National Exhibition in Madrid, for Another Marguerite! (1892). This went on to win first prize at a Chicago International exhibition.

A young woman sits, hunched up and dejected, with chains around her wrists and her possessions tied up in a small bundle next to her. Sat behind her in the cattle-class compartment of the railway train are two armed National Guards, near-identical figures who are escorting her in custody to face trial. She appears already to be sitting in the cell which awaits at her destination.

Sorolla’s title explains, with its reference to Gounod’s opera Faust (1859), itself based on Goethe’s Faust. There, Marguerite was seduced by Faust, made pregnant, then killed her baby. The artist was apparently inspired to paint this in the summer of 1892 in Valencia by a real-life episode in which he had seen a woman being transported in custody to face a tribunal for an identical charge.

He next painted a couple of works more usually associated with costumbrism, a Spanish art movement revelling in everyday observations of tradition, and in painting is marked by its fine and attentive detail.

The second of those shows Kissing the Relic (1893), an occasion at the end of Mass in the church of Saint Paul in Valencia, very close to Sorolla’s childhood home. The congregation, composed largely of poor and elderly women, have been invited to kiss a reliquary containing an alleged relic of a revered saint, drawn from the cupboard behind the priest. In their midst is an altar-boy who is selling images to the pious.

In 1894, Sorolla focussed again on the lives of the fishermen of Valencia, in two major Naturalist paintings.

And They Still Say Fish is Expensive! (1894) is set in the hold of one of the larger fishing vessels, amid spare tackle, a large barrel, and some of its catch. Two older men are attending to a youth, who appears to have been wounded, presumably as the result of an accident at sea. Around the boy’s neck is a pendant good-luck charm; he is stripped to the waist and pale, and one of the men is pressing a dressing against his abdomen. Lit from an open hatch at the top left, the painting has the immediacy of a photographic snapshot and looks documentary.

Sorolla’s title is incisive social comment about the values of a society that was happy to see young boys go to sea to fish, putting their lives at risk so that those ashore can enjoy cheap seafood. This was painted during the summer of 1894, again in Valencia, and went on to great acclaim in the Paris Salon the following year, where it was bought for the Museo del Prado in Madrid.

It’s sometimes held that this painting was inspired by a novel by Blasco Ibáñez, but Powell suggests that the chronology makes it more likely that Ibáñez was inspired by this wonderful painting.

At the same time that he was painting that work, Sorolla was busy on his even larger Return from Fishing (1894), now one of the most visually impressive exhibits in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, following its purchase for the French state from the Salon of 1895, where it won a gold medal.

Romantic though this may appear today, it is a precisely detailed account of the complex, strenuous, dangerous and above all primitive working conditions of the local fishermen of Valencia, who still used teams of oxen to haul their boats up the beach. While you’re relishing the warm sunlight filling the huge sail, consider how difficult this task is, and how dangerous it must have been to work with those powerful animals, and several tons of wooden boat hull, in wind and waves.

Valencian Fishermen (1895) is perhaps a little more relaxed, and a far smaller essay on the work of the fishermen as they maintain their gear at the water’s edge.

Another painting exhibited successfully by Sorolla at the Salon in 1895 was White Slave Trade (1895), an epitome of the contemporary trade in prostitutes in Spain.

Set in a similarly bleak railway compartment to Another Marguerite, four young women are asleep while being transported in the care of a much older woman. In contrast to their guardian, who wears black, the young women are dressed in bright-coloured Valencian regional costumes, and wear fashionable shoes. Their few possessions are stacked on the bench at the right, and include a guitar. The ‘slave trade’ to which Sorolla’s title refers is, of course, the movement of prostitutes between brothels. This could have been from Valencia to the port of Cartagena, then over to Orán and Algeria, as suggested by Powell as an example.

The theme of prostitution had been brought to the fore in Naturalism by the Norwegian painter and writer Christian Krohg, whose first novel published in 1886 had documented its problems in Oslo, and which he had depicted in Albertine in the Police Doctor’s Waiting Room (1885-87), a work which Sorolla is unlikely to have seen, but could well have heard about.

