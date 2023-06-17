Updates: Alifix 1.3, Apfelstrudel 1.5, DelightEd 2.1, Dystextia 1.8, Nalaprop 1.2 and Podofyllin 1.2

Next in my round of updates to freshen up my existing apps, I have six of the utilities that I use most frequently. Each of these has been given a thorough clean and tidy, any internal code signature checks removed (as those are now handled well by macOS), the Help book updated, and built using the current release of Xcode.

I believe these are all fully compatible with macOS 14 Sonoma, and run natively on any Mac with macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later, except where otherwise indicated.

Alifix

This scans folders deeply to identify and refresh all Finder Aliases, reporting any that are broken, and optionally writing adjacent text files containing internal details to help you repair each Alias.

Alifix version 1.3 is now available from here: alifix13

from Downloads above, and its Product Page.

Apfelstrudel

This details the four Unicode normalisation forms for entered text, to help you discover potential problems with normalisation, and to explore Unicode representations of text.

Apfelstrudel version 1.5 is now available from here: apfelstrudel15

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

DelightEd

This is a full-featured Rich Text (RTF) editor without support for graphics or RTFD. It provides full control over Light and Dark mode, and supports the production of bi-modal documents that work properly in both modes. It also features live word and character count, and support for creating and working with interlinear text, such as multiple translations of a document.

DelightEd version 2.1 is now available from here: delighted21

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Dystextia

This is a unique app that helps you explore hidden reaches of Unicode. It converts text so that it can still be read normally by a human, but uses weird character encodings to break search and string comparison operations. This can be used to electronically obfuscate text, for privacy, spoofing, and more.

Dystextia version 1.8 is now available from here: dystextia18

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Nalaprop

This parses multilingual text to mark up its different parts of speech interactively while you’re writing. It also provides word frequency counts including the option to count by stem/root (lemma) of word. Note that beta releases of macOS normally only have full support for this analysis for the English language, with others being added for the first full release.

Nalaprop version 1.2 requires macOS 10.14 or later and is now available from here: nalaprop12

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Podofyllin

This is a clean and simple PDF viewer with variable zoom, and full text contents. It’s clean and simple, easy to navigate, and gives extensive access to contents, with rich and plain text copying, and searches. It also lets you explore PDF source code in full detail. This doesn’t provide any editing support, and can’t change PDF files, so it’s ideal as a PDF viewer instead of Preview.

Podofyllin version 1.2 is now available from here: podofyllin12

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

I have already provided recently built versions of the following apps, that I’m currently testing against Sonoma betas:

ArchiChect

Cormorant

Dintch

Fintch

Metamer

Mints

Precize

Scrub

SearchKey

SearchKeyLite

SilentKnight

Sparsity

Ulbow

Viable

xattred

XProCheck

Enjoy!