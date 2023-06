Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Over 25 gigs burned with a blue laser.

2: A hundred megs or more, but could be nothing, a fastener or archive.

3: Grew from five megs to over a gig in Simon’s shortened search.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.