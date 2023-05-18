Apple has released updates to Ventura 13.4, Monterey 12.6.6 and Big Sur 11.7.7

Apple has just released the update to bring macOS 13 Ventura to version 13.4 (build 22F66), and security updates to bring Monterey to 12.6.6 and Big Sur to 11.7.7. Also available for Monterey and Big Sur is Safari 16.5.

The Ventura update is around 2.7 GB to download for an Apple silicon Mac, and 1.55 GB for an Intel model.

Among the fixes and improvements listed by Apple for 13.4 are:

a Sport feed in Apple News, with score and fixture cards,

fixes an issue using Auto Unlock with Apple Watch,

faster connection of Bluetooth keyboards after restarting,

fixes a problem with VoiceOver navigating to landmarks on webpages,

fixes syncing of Screen Time settings across devices.

Apple’s list of security fixes for 13.4 is here, and confirms that two vulnerabilities in WebKit were fixed in RSR (a). Those are believed to have been actively exploited, and are included in the fixes for 13.4, together with 47 other vulnerabilities, of which four are in the kernel. A third WebKit vulnerability has been fixed in 13.4, but not in the RSR, which Apple is aware may have been actively exploited.

Security fixes for Monterey (total 27) are listed here, and those for Big Sur (total 25) are here. Fixes for Safari 16.5 are listed here, and include the three WebKit vulnerabilities believed to have been actively exploited.

iBoot on Apple silicon Macs is updated to version 8422.121.1, and T2 firmware is updated to 1968.120.12.0.0 with iBridge: 20.16.5058.0.0,0. Safari is updated to version 16.5 (18615.2.9.11.4).

I will publish a separate article later tonight detailing the changes that I’ve been able to find in 13.4.

Last updated at 1910 GMT 18 May 2023.