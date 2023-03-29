macOS Ventura 13.3, Monterey 12.6.4 and Big Sur 11.7.5 bring firmware updates for all supported Macs

This week’s updates to macOS 13.3, 12.6.4 and 11.7.5 should have updated the firmware of every supported Mac.

I have now completed my check of those updates, and have updated the database used by SilentKnight, and the individual listings here for Ventura, Monterey and Big Sur, for those who prefer to check manually. Apple doesn’t publish any listings of firmware versions.

If you’re using SilentKnight and aren’t intended to update just yet, I apologise that it will now tell you that your Mac’s firmware is out of date.

If you spot any errors, either in SilentKnight or those reference pages, please let me know so that I can correct them. However, as I have obtained these from the full installers for those three versions of macOS, they should be accurate.

For those running earlier versions of macOS, Apple only provides firmware updates in macOS updates and installers. Without updating or upgrading, your Mac’s firmware can’t (and shouldn’t) be updated.