Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 191

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 191. Here are my solutions to them.

1: No matter what the content of a text file, I am always at its end.

Click for a solution txt or text The required file extension, given at the end of its name, is either txt or text .

2: Last thing on a real estate inventory or personal possessions.

Click for a solution plist The required file extension for a Property List like preference settings, is plist .

3: Finally for a bundle loaded with the kernel, and its common nickname.

Click for a solution kext The required file extension for a kernel extension, and often used as its type name, is kext .

The common factor

Click for the solution They are commonly encountered file extensions.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.