Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 191

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 191. Here are my solutions to them.
1: No matter what the content of a text file, I am always at its end.
txt or text
The required file extension, given at the end of its name, is either
txt or
text.
2: Last thing on a real estate inventory or personal possessions.
plist
The required file extension for a Property List like preference settings, is
plist.
3: Finally for a bundle loaded with the kernel, and its common nickname.
kext
The required file extension for a kernel extension, and often used as its type name, is
kext.
The common factor
They are commonly encountered file extensions.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.