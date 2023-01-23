What has changed in macOS Ventura 13.2?

The update to macOS Ventura 13.2 isn’t large, but brings two significant new features:

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, adding end-to-end encryption to Notes, Photos and more;

Security Keys for Apple ID, adding support for physical security keys when signing in to your Mac.

Further information about Advanced Data Protection is here, and about Security Keys is here.

In addition to those, Apple says that it brings enhancements and fixes, including:

fixing a bug in Freeform, where some drawing strokes weren’t appearing on shared boards;

fixing a bug in VoiceOver, which could stop working when typing.

A full list of security vulnerabilities addressed is here. These include three in the kernel, but Apple doesn’t report that any of those fixed are known to have been exploited in the wild at present.

There are firmware updates for Apple silicon Macs, bringing iBoot to 8419.80.7, and Intel T2 models are updated to 1916.80.2.0.0 (iBridge: 20.16.3045.0.0,0).

Significant version changes seen among bundled apps include:

FindMy, build increment

Freeform, updated to version 1.1

Home, build increment

Mail, build increment

Maps, build increment

Music, updated to version 1.3.3

News, updated to version 8.2.1

Photos, build increment

Safari, updated to version 16.3 (18614.4.6.1.5)

TV, updated to version 1.3.3

Weather, updated to version 3.2.1.

Significant changes in /System/Library include:

Control Center, build increment

Finder, updated to version 13.2 (routine)

HelpViewer, build increment

PairedDevices app, updated to version 4.3.0

Screen Time, build increment

Software Update, build increment

WindowManager, build increment

AppleAVD KEXT, version increment, which may be primarily related to M2 Pro and Max chips

System KEXT and its plugins, version increment

APFS is updated to version 2142.81.1 (routine)

many Frameworks and Private Frameworks are updated

the Universal Access pane in System Settings is updated.

There are substantial changes to support new M2 Pro and Max chips. The following new kernel extensions have been added:

AppleMobileDispT602X KEXTs, for new display support

AppleT6020, 6021 and 602x KEXTs, for the M2 Pro (T6020) and Max (T6021)

AudioDMACController KEXT

BCMWLANFirmware4388_Hashstore KEXT.

There’s also a version increment in the AppleANELoadBalancer KEXT, together with other changes in Apple Neural Engine (ANE) support, no doubt for the new ANE subsystems in M2 Pro and Max chips.

There’s currently only one significant bug in Ventura that I’m actively tracking, which appears to be in WindowServer or one of the related subsystems used in Stage Manager. This is unusual in that it only affects Apple silicon Macs, but hasn’t been resolved in 13.2. I will write in more detail about it later this week.

I’m grateful to mikey 0xmachos for the links to Apple’s articles about Advanced Data Protection and Security Keys.