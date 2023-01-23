Apple has released updates to Ventura 13.2, Monterey 12.6.3 and Big Sur 11.7.3

Apple has just released updates to bring macOS 13 Ventura to version 13.2, and security updates to bring Monterey to 12.6.3 and Big Sur to 11.7.3.

The Ventura update is around 2.53 GB to download for an Apple silicon Mac, and introduces Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and Security Keys for Apple ID. The first of those adds end-to-end encryption to Notes, Photos and more. Security Keys adds support for physical security keys when signing in to your Mac. Apple has also fixed bugs in Freeform, where some drawing strokes weren’t appearing on shared boards, and in VoiceOver, which could stop working when typing.

I will update this article as I get further news.