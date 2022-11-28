Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 179

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 179. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Co-ordinate hues to keep them in harmony.
ColorSync
Co-ordinate (sync) hues (colour) to keep them in harmony (what ColorSync does).
2: Really the sixth, not second, the first of the ’20s and 32s.
Macintosh II
Really the sixth (it was the sixth Mac model), not second (II), the first of the ’20s (first Mac with a Motorola 68020 processor) and 32s (first 32-bit Mac, and the first to support a colour display).
3: Another second, a photo novelist did colour with the right ribbon.
ImageWriter II
Another second (II), a photo (image) novelist (writer) did colour with the right ribbon (when used with a special colour ribbon, this early dot-matrix printer printed in colour).
The common factor
They are landmark colour products for Macs: ColorSyc in 1993, the Mac II in 1987, and the ImageWriter II in 1985.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.