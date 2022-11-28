Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 179

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 179. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Co-ordinate hues to keep them in harmony.

Click for a solution ColorSync Co-ordinate (sync) hues (colour) to keep them in harmony (what ColorSync does).

2: Really the sixth, not second, the first of the ’20s and 32s.

Click for a solution Macintosh II Really the sixth (it was the sixth Mac model), not second (II), the first of the ’20s (first Mac with a Motorola 68020 processor) and 32s (first 32-bit Mac, and the first to support a colour display).

3: Another second, a photo novelist did colour with the right ribbon.

Click for a solution ImageWriter II Another second (II), a photo (image) novelist (writer) did colour with the right ribbon (when used with a special colour ribbon, this early dot-matrix printer printed in colour).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are landmark colour products for Macs: ColorSyc in 1993, the Mac II in 1987, and the ImageWriter II in 1985.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.