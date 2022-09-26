Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 170

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 170. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Checked by the optometrist, it died almost 16 years ago from lead poisoning, but sometimes reappears.

Click for a solution iSight camera Checked by the optometrist (who checks your eyesight), it died almost 16 years ago from lead poisoning (original iSight cameras relied on lead-based solder, and were discontinued at the end of 2006), but sometimes reappears (Apple does use the name for other cameras too).

2: Maintaining consistency in a visual recorder comes next month.

Click for a solution Continuity Camera Maintaining consistency (continuity in media production) in a visual recorder (a camera) comes next month (a new feature in Ventura, shipping next month).

3: Few looked at this one from Venus, so it was rapidly removed after just three years.

Click for a solution QuickTake camera Few looked at this one (they didn’t sell well) from Venus (Apple’s internal project name), so it was rapidly (quickly) removed (taken) after just three years (it was only available from 1994-97).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re Apple’s cameras for Macs over the years: QuickTake 1994-1997, iSight 2003-2006, Continuity Camera 2022 onwards.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.