Altogether Now: 0 Narrative structure and contents

Hieronymus Bosch (c 1450–1516), The Garden of Earthly Delights (centre panel) (c 1495-1505), oil on oak panel, central panel 190 × 175 cm, each wing 187.5 × 76.5 cm, Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid. Wikimedia Commons.

Visual narrative can tell stories in ways simply unavailable in serial forms of storytelling like literature or movies. This series is about exceptional painting which tell many stories at once, in a single image. In this table of contents, each painting covered in the series is classified according to its narrative form.

Introduction

A temporal sequence of scenes involving common characters from a single grand narrative

1 Hans Memling, Scenes from the Passion of Christ, 1470-71

Seen occasionally today in comics, and illustrations.

Stages which could occur simultaneously, providing fine detail to a grand narrative

3 Pieter Bruegel the Elder, The Harvesters, 1565

5 Jacopo Tintoretto, The Crucifixion, c 1558

Seen today in some types of illustrations, such as the Water Cycle.

Unrelated stories within an overall theme or grand narrative

2 Hieronymus Bosch, The Garden of Earthly Delights, c 1495-1505

9 Hieronymus Bosch, The Haywain Triptych, 1510-16

4 Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Netherlandish Proverbs, 1559

8 Ford Madox Brown, Work, 1863

Seen today in some comics and illustrations.

No common or unifying theme other than location for essentially unrelated stories

6 William Powell Frith, The Derby Day, 1856-58

7 William Powell Frith, The Railway Station, 1862

Remains popular in illustrations for children’s books.