LockRattler version 4.33 now reports Studio Display firmware version

By popular request (you know who you are!), this new version of LockRattler looks for connected Apple Studio Displays, and reports the version and build number of the firmware on the first that it finds. Unlike SilentKnight, which tries to list firmware for all available Studio displays, LockRattler only lists the first of them.

To accommodate this addition, I’ve removed the option to check whether full privacy is enabled in the log. It’s a few years since that mechanism was last available there, and the different system used now involves installing a profile. If you do still want to check whether log privacy is in force, I recommend that you keep a copy of LockRattler 4.32 on hand for that purpose.

LockRattler version 4.33 is now available from here: lockrattler433

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

Enjoy!