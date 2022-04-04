Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 145

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 145. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Not a quick photo for Photos, maybe for a backup instead.

Click for a solution snapshot Not a quick photo (a snapshot) for Photos, maybe for a backup instead (snapshots are made as part of Time Machine and other backups).

2: An identical copy that isn’t a full copy until it’s different.

Click for a solution clone An identical copy (a clone) that isn’t a full copy until it’s different (when first made, a clone only clones the file system metadata, not the file data, which only get copied out when the data in the clone changes from the original).

3: Although it just checks and repairs, you wouldn’t say its original name in polite company.

Click for a solution fsck Although it just checks and repairs (what fsck does for a file system), you wouldn’t say its original name in polite company (at a Q&A session at USENIX 1998, Dennis Ritchie admitted its original name was ‘fuck’).

The common factor

Click for the solution All are related to the Apple File System APFS, which was five years old last week.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.