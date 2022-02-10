What has changed in macOS Monterey 12.2.1?

According to Apple, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 fixes a serious bug which could drain the battery of Intel notebooks when they’re sleeping and connected to Bluetooth peripherals. In addition to fixing that, all supported Macs benefit from a security fix described here, in which Apple warns of a vulnerability in WebKit which “may have been actively exploited”.

There are no changes in any of the bundled apps apart from Safari, which goes from 15.3 (17612.4.9.1.5) to 15.3 (17612.4.9.1.8), a change which is likely to pass undetected by the user.

No firmware updates appear to be included.

Changes in the System Library include:

small build increments in some frameworks, including WebKit

small build increments in some private frameworks, including those for Safari

Initial testing unfortunately demonstrates that one major bug in 12.0.1, 12.1 and 12.2 hasn’t been fixed: the Finder still leaks memory badly when its Find feature is used. This doesn’t appear to have even been reduced. A more minor bug also persists, in the Bluetooth menu item. That is still unable to show charge levels of peripherals such as Apple keyboards and trackpads while they’re charging, so doesn’t tell you when charging is complete.

If you notice any significant fixes or changes from 12.2, please describe them in a comment.