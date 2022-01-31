hoakley General, Macs, Technology

Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 136

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 136. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A Norwegian woman from Menlo Park is always ready to chat.

Siri

A Norwegian woman (Siri is a popular name among Norwegian women, often short for Sigrid) from Menlo Park (it originated from work by SRI International in Menlo Park, California) is always ready to chat (what it does, as a virtual assistant).

2: A commander who’s widespread can change appearance and browser.

General (System Preferences pane)

A commander (military general) who’s widespread (general) can change appearance and browser (the pane can change between Light and Dark Modes, and set your default browser).

3: Take this down with a verbal statement used to control voices.

Dictation & Speech

Take this down (a standard instruction given when about to dictate) with a verbal statement (a speech) used to control voices (before Siri came to the Mac, what this pane did).

Enable Dictation so that what you speak into your microphone is converted to text input.
The Dictation & Speech pane in 2015.

The common factor

System Preferences panes

All three are current or former panes in System Preferences. Dictation & Speech has been dispersed into Accessibility, Siri and the Dictation tab in Keyboard.

