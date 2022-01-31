Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 136

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 136. Here are my solutions to them.

1: A Norwegian woman from Menlo Park is always ready to chat.

Click for a solution Siri A Norwegian woman (Siri is a popular name among Norwegian women, often short for Sigrid) from Menlo Park (it originated from work by SRI International in Menlo Park, California) is always ready to chat (what it does, as a virtual assistant).

2: A commander who’s widespread can change appearance and browser.

Click for a solution General (System Preferences pane) A commander (military general) who’s widespread (general) can change appearance and browser (the pane can change between Light and Dark Modes, and set your default browser).

3: Take this down with a verbal statement used to control voices.

Click for a solution Dictation & Speech Take this down (a standard instruction given when about to dictate) with a verbal statement (a speech) used to control voices (before Siri came to the Mac, what this pane did).

The common factor

Click for the answer System Preferences panes All three are current or former panes in System Preferences. Dictation & Speech has been dispersed into Accessibility, Siri and the Dictation tab in Keyboard.



I look forward to your putting alternative cases.