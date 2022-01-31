LockRattler 4.32 fixes issues on M1 Macs

Following today’s earlier release of an updated version of SilentKnight, here’s a new version of its manual equivalent, LockRattler, which checks your Mac’s security settings and helps you manage security data updates.

This update fixes a bug kindly reported by Jim, in which the SSV on some M1 series Macs could be incorrectly reported as being disabled. It also addresses the problem of reporting Platform Security status on M1 Macs which aren’t using English as their primary language.

LockRattler 4.32 is available now from here: lockrattler432

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.