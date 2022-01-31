SilentKnight 1.18 is more helpful and less confusing

I’m delighted to announce the release of a new version of my most popular app, SilentKnight, which checks many different security settings on your Mac and manages security data updates.

Although it still performs the same checks and provides the same features, the information it provides is now more helpful and, I hope, less likely to confuse.

For the last couple of years, Apple hasn’t provided any updates to the Gatekeeper database, and it now appears unused in all recent versions of macOS. While SilentKnight continues to perform checks on older versions of macOS, and will report any discrepancies, on more recent versions it will normally just report that Gatekeeper is unused. Accordingly, I have moved its result box to the bottom of the list at the right.

SilentKnight performs its checks in the background. To ensure that it gets the best treatment when doing so on Apple Silicon Macs, these background threads are now given an appropriate Quality of Service. This may lead to small improvements in its performance.

For Macs with T2 chips, I have gently improved the reporting of their firmware versions.

For M1 Macs, there are changes in the way that Platform Security is reported, to cope better when a non-English language is being used. This results from the fact that the technique used to discover current Platform Security settings always returns them in mixed localised form, with the results themselves expressed in whatever language is currently set, making it impossible to parse the results reliably. Previous versions have suggested that, as a result, protection may only be partial.

In this version, SilentKnight detects whether the results have been returned in English; if they have, it parses them and reports whether Platform Security is full or not, as well as giving detailed results in the scrolling text box at the bottom of the window. If those results aren’t in English, and can’t be analysed, the box at the top now simply refers the user to the results below. I hope that proves a better solution for everyone.

I have updated SilentKnight’s Help Reference to explain these changes. This is provided as a separate PDF file in the app’s Zip archive, and can also be accessed through the Help menu. If you want to check anything about SilentKnight, that’s the first place to look.

SilentKnight version 1.18 is now available from here: silentknight118

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update feature.

For those interested in running something similar checks from Terminal or scripts, I have also recently updated silnite , which is SilentKnight’s command equivalent, and available from the same Product Page.