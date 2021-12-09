Hidden files and folders on APFS volumes

I’ve recently had a few questions from users who typically are trying to copy the contents of an APFS volume, and come across various hidden files and folders at its top level. This article lists some of the most common you’re likely to see, and their significance. You can also find a handy guide to the files and folders which Carbon Copy Cloner doesn’t copy in this excellent article, which additionally covers HFS+ and System volumes. Here I’m primarily concerned with APFS on data volumes.

Folders include:

.DocumentRevisions-V100 which is private data maintained by the macOS versioning system. There’s no point in copying this folder, even if you’re trying to create a perfect replica of a volume, as it appears to contain hard links and a database which won’t survive the transfer. This is normally locked away, and shouldn’t be tampered with unless you want to break the version system on that volume.

Files include:

.DS_Store is the Desktop Services Data for the volume’s top level, containing custom settings and information for the Finder. This shouldn’t normally be copied, and will be created when the Finder accesses a new volume.

You may also encounter old remnants from macOS installations, such as the files .installer-compatibility, .TempReceipt.bom and .OSInstallerMessages, and the folders .PKInstallSandboxManager and .PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware. Those should also be ignored and not copied.

Some third-party software installs hidden files or folders at the top level of data volumes. These should be named in a way that indicates their ownership and purpose, such as

.com.bresink.system.tinkertoolsystem4-0420-Evaluation.do-not-delete

You’ll need to guess what’s best to do with each. Beware that some could be signs of malware.