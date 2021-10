Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: What’s officially between the palm and the lap, and contains memos.

2: Looks handwritten, a screenplay for the shell.

3: Aaron would have been proud if it had been 8, but Ellen had it killed 25 years ago.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.