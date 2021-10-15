MacSysAdmins presentation on Time Machine: slides

Earlier this month, I provided a presentation for the MacSysAdmins virtual conference. Now that’s done and dusted, I’m pleased to provide a copy of my slides in high quality PDF, together with my script, available from here: timemachinemacsysadmins

This traces the history of Time Machine, and the mechanisms it uses to make backups, from its first release through to backing up to APFS in Big Sur. Detailed diagrams show how backups work in several different versions of macOS, and explain the benefits of APFS as the backup storage.

My video presentation, together with many others far better, remains available from the conference site.