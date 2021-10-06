Time Machine presentation at MacSysAdmin

I have been honoured this year to be invited to present at MacSysAdmin Online 2021, talking about Time Machine.

You can watch my presentation and download my slides from here, where you’ll also find plenty of even better presentations.

My teaser runs:

By macOS Catalina, Time Machine to HFS+ disks had reached a crisis. This talk explains those problems, and how backing up to APFS has breathed new life into one of the most important features of macOS.

Here’s a small collection of links to articles here which you may also find useful on this subject.

Time Machine to APFS: Evolution

Time Machine to APFS: Understanding backups

Time Machine to APFS: Backing up

Time Machine to APFS: How processes have changed

Time Machine to APFS: Backup structure and access

Time Machine to APFS: Maintenance and repair

Time Machine to APFS: Changing disks

Time Machine to APFS: How efficient are backups?

Time Machine to APFS: First full backup

Time Machine to APFS: Using a network share

Time Machine to APFS: When a network backup goes wrong

Getting started with Time Machine to APFS in Big Sur

Why nothing else can back up to APFS like Time Machine does

Going beyond T2M2 with Mints: grokking Time Machine to APFS

Software: T2M2 and other log utilities Product Page.