Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Wireless control knob to pick one from a group.

2: The fastest over land, it’s still spotted in Iran, and debuted twenty years ago.

3: Out of Plan 9 came the first hellish book of the best-known comedy, as an operating system.

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.