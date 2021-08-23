Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 113

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 113. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Amber or mike, drop into the pier.

Click for a solution Minimise Amber (it’s the amber button at the top left of a window) or mike (Command-M shortcut), drop into the pier (it drops windows into the Dock).

2: Mercurial in colour, name and life.

Click for a solution PowerMac G4 QuickSilver Mercurial (quicksilver is liquid mercury) in colour (Apple named its silver colour QuickSilver too), name (that’s what they were called) and life (the three versions survived less than two years in production, July 2001 to January 2003).

3: Soon your Mac’s audio will hang out a drama to dry.

Click for a solution AirPlay Soon (in Monterey) your Mac’s audio (it enables your iPhone to play through your Mac’s audio system) will hang out (to air) a drama (a play) to dry.

