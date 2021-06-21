Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 104

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 104. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Leave, cease and close with Quebec.

Click for a solution quit Leave (quit), cease (quit) and close (quit an app) with Quebec (Command-Q is the shortcut).

2: Sounds like money, but really a hiding place for files, which could also accelerate your cores. What am I?

Click for a solution cache Sounds like money (cash), but really a hiding place (cache) for files (cache), which could also accelerate your cores (processor cache memory). What am I?

3: Parochial chat between a twisted pair brought the first DTP before disappearing into the ether. What was I?

Click for a solution LocalTalk Parochial chat (local talk) between a twisted pair (the cable used by this early networking system) brought the first DTP (introduced in 1985 to connect Macs with the first LaserWriter printers, which formed the Desktop Publishing ‘revolution’) before disappearing into the ether (replaced completely in 1998 by Ethernet). What was I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.