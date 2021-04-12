Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 94

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 94. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The emergency bale-out at the top right.

Click for a solution Eject key The emergency bale-out (eject) at the top right (that’s where it is on the keyboard).

2: This new kid enters the bar to tell us what’s now playing and more.

Click for a solution Control Centre This new kid (new in Big Sur) enters the bar (it’s in the menu bar) to tell us what’s now playing (Now Playing is one fixed control) and more.

3: Twice an understudy comes complete with ulp and binade.

Click for a solution Double Twice (double) an understudy (an acting double) comes complete with ulp (the unit of the least significant digit in a Double) and binade (the floating point value with the same sign and exponent as a Double, but with a significand of 1.0).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.