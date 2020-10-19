Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 69

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 69. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Elsewhere I stop the flow, but if you don’t connect me you’ve no power, external disks, or displays. What am I?

Click for a solution plug Elsewhere I stop the flow (a plug in a sink or bath), but if you don’t connect me you’ve no power, external disks, or displays (plugs on cables). What am I?

2: Half asleep, or a quick doze to invigorate before cracking on.

Click for a solution Power Nap Half asleep (Power Nap is sleep while allowing some normal functions to continue), or a quick doze to invigorate before cracking on (a power nap).

3: I should have been Peter’s Java for kids, but got hijacked by what’s after next to form the basis for almost everything. What am I?

Click for a solution Cocoa I should have been Peter’s Java for kids (Cocoa was originally intended to be a media designer for kids, developed by Peter Jensen, a sort of Java for kids, hence its name, but that was passed on, vacating the trademark), but got hijacked by what’s after next (Cocoa is the successor to NeXTSTEP) to form the basis for almost everything (it consists of the main classes, including Foundation, AppKit and Core Data, used widely by Mac apps). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.