Background activity scheduling with CTS in Catalina

Over the last week, I’ve been looking at how macOS now runs background ‘activities’ using Centralized Task Scheduling (CTS). To round this off, this article outlines what happens in macOS Catalina 10.15.7, in particular listing the services which are now scheduled and dispatched by CTS. In summary, these include the following:

Calendar – syncing, iCal service and subscriptions

Contacts – syncing

Differential Privacy

eficheck – weekly firmware check

– weekly firmware check Find My services

iCloud – bird service, CloudKit

service, CloudKit Maps – announcements

Messages – syncing

Periodic maintenance – daily, weekly, monthly housekeeping

Photos – analysis and library maintenance

QuickLook – maintenance of thumbnails

Security – signature revocations, KEXT deprecations

Software Update – routine checks for security and other updates

Spotlight indexing – maintenance

Suggestions – updates

Time – periodic time recalibration using NTP

Time Machine – automatic backups.

Full lists are given in the appendix.

Once CTS and DAS have initialised after Catalina has started up, they proceed to check in their many activities, initially with CTS. This seems to be the result of their being loaded via LaunchAgents and LaunchDemons. These are marked by log entries such as

xpc_activity_register: com.apple.syncdefaultsd, criteria: check-in

Once the user has logged in, these proceed with user activities as well as those run as root. Later, CTS starts submitting these to DAS for entry into its managed lists. These are shown in log messages which contain details of the schedule dictionary, such as

Submitting DASActivity:

com.apple.applessdbgrefresh.activity: <dictionary: 0x7fc81020a3b0> { count = 7, transaction: 0, voucher = 0x0, contents =

"Repeating" => <bool: 0x7fff967b2490>: true

"Interval" => <int64: 0xa133add99d3f401f>: 259200

"RequireScreenSleep" => <bool: 0x7fff967b2490>: true

"GracePeriod" => <int64: 0xa133add9b76f401f>: 86400

"RequireBatteryLevel" => <int64: 0xa133add9a273201f>: 70

"AllowBattery" => <bool: 0x7fff967b2490>: true

"Priority" => <string: 0x7fc81020a450> { length = 11, contents = "Maintenance" }

If you want to inspect the schedule settings for any activity, these are the best place to look.

Eventually, DAS runs up with messages such as

Low Likelihood is from (null) to (null)

Using restart times of <private>

Creating shared memory for budgeting (likely after reboot)

SystemStats: Initializing budget manager

Log entries following that provide insight into the data structures which DAS uses, and you’ll also see it refer to activity lists, groups of activities which are scheduled to run together in a coordinated manner. DAS soon gets on with evaluating individual activities in its exchanges with CTS. A simple example is

Submitted Activity: 0:com.apple.backupd-auto:9E6405 at priority 30 with interval 3600 <private>

Activity <private>: Optimal Score 0.8451 at <private> (Valid Until: <private>)

Longer examples give insight into the many factors which DAS takes into account when dispatching activities for CTS. Those include thermal and memory pressure, as well as time. There’s a great deal to explore in the log excerpts provided by Mints which provides better insight into these sophisticated scheduling systems.

Appendix: Main activities scheduled by CTS in Catalina 10.15.7

1. Run as root

com.apple.applessdbgrefresh.activity

com.apple.applessdstatistics.activity

com.apple.apsd.apprefresh

com.apple.awdd.publication

com.apple.awdd.trigger (two)

com.apple.backupd-auto Time Machine automated backups, every hour

com.apple.backupd-auto.dryspell Time Machine, every day

com.apple.backupd-auto.dryspell.test

com.apple.bridgeOSUpdateProxy.StatsSubmission

com.apple.CFNetwork (multiple)

com.apple.CoreAnalytics.2Hours

com.apple.CoreAnalytics.Daily

com.apple.coreduetd.datacollection.task

com.apple.coreduetd.knowledge

com.apple.coreduetd.people

com.apple.dasd.dataCollection DAS (daily)

com.apple.dasd.overdueCheck DAS (daily)

com.apple.DifferentialPrivacy (multiple tasks)

com.apple.driver.eficheck eficheck firmware check, every week

com.apple.icloud.findmydeviced.launch-on-reboot

com.apple.icloud.searchpartyd (multiple tasks)

com.apple.locationd.MetricHeartbeat

com.apple.lskdd

com.apple.mds.Deferable Fixup (multiple tasks)

com.apple.mds.Health check (2) (multiple tasks)

com.apple.mds.Migration (multiple tasks)

com.apple.metrickitd.setup

com.apple.mobile.keybagd.data-analytics

com.apple.MobileAccessoryUpdater.deviceIdleCheck

com.apple.MobileAccessoryUpdater.periodicFirmwareCheck

com.apple.mobileactivationd (multiple tasks)

com.apple.mobileassetd.metadata-update

com.apple.noticeboard.update

com.apple.OSUpdate.PeriodicAutoUpdateActions every 6 hours

com.apple.periodic-daily daily housekeeping

com.apple.periodic-monthly monthly housekeeping

com.apple.periodic-weekly weekly housekeeping

com.apple.revisiond.CacheDelete.purgeable-xpc

com.apple.revisiond.requeue_chunking

com.apple.security.syspolicy.check.revocation

com.apple.security.syspolicy.find.bundles

com.apple.security.syspolicy.gatekeeper.policy-metrics

com.apple.security.syspolicy.invalidate

com.apple.security.syspolicy.kext.deprecation

com.apple.security.syspolicy.kext.mt

com.apple.security.syspolicy.legacypolicy

com.apple.security.syspolicy.measure

com.apple.security.syspolicy.rearm

com.apple.security.syspolicy.report

com.apple.signpost.signpost_reporter_activity

com.apple.SoftwareUpdate.Activity every 6 hours

com.apple.SymptomFramework.MaintenanceActivity.Daily

com.apple.systemstats.microstackshot_periodic

com.apple.timed.ntp.wanted (two)

com.apple.timezoneupdates.local-asset-check

2. Run as user

com.apple.AddressBook.ScheduledSync Contacts sync over iCloud, hourly

com.apple.ak (three)

com.apple.AOSHeartbeat.daily

com.apple.ap.adprivacyd.reconcile

com.apple.appstoreagent.scheduleTasks

com.apple.bird iCloud, six

com.apple.CacheDelete.daily

com.apple.calendar three

com.apple.cloudkit iCloud, six

com.apple.coreduet three

com.apple.DataDetectorsLocalSource

com.apple.devicecheck.notify

com.apple.EscrowSecurityAlert.daily

com.apple.followup.notify

com.apple.fudHelperLaunchdActivity

com.apple.geo.analytics

com.apple.geod.updateNetworkDefaults

com.apple.GeoServices.UpdateExperiment

com.apple.helpd.sdmmap_building

com.apple.ical.sync.x-coredata two, one for CalDAVPrincipal, the other for SubscriptionInfo

com.apple.icloud.fmfd.heartbeat

com.apple.ids three

com.apple.IMAutomaticHistoryDeletionAgent

com.apple.knowledgestore.sync

com.apple.kvs.periodic-analytics

com.apple.Maps.mapspushd.launchForAnnouncements

com.apple.mediaanalysisd.fullanalysis

com.apple.mediaanalysisd.photosanalysis

com.apple.messages.chatSyncing

com.apple.messages.ckMetricsLogging

com.apple.messages.messageSyncing

com.apple.networkserviceproxy.metadata-refresh

com.apple.noticeboard.update

com.apple.parsec-fbf.flush

com.apple.photoanalysisd.backgroundanalysis

com.apple.photolibraryd two

com.apple.proactiveeventtrackerd two

com.apple.ProtectedCloudStorage.fortnightly

com.apple.quicklook.cloudThumbnailDatabaseCleanup

com.apple.routined four

com.apple.SafariBookmarksSyncAgent.XPC.ZoneSubscriptionRegistration

com.apple.searchd.expirations

com.apple.securityd.daily

com.apple.securityuploadd.triggerupload

com.apple.silhouette.compute

com.apple.siri.xpc_activity two

com.apple.spotlight two

com.apple.suggestd nine

com.apple.suggestions three

com.apple.syncdefaultsd

com.apple.tourist.notify

com.apple.transparencyd.dutycycle

com.apple.UsageTrackingAgent.activity.uncategorized-web-usage