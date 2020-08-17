Revisionist version 1.8 is now a Universal App

Revisionist version 1.8 is its first full release as a Universal App, superceding previous versions. It should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs, on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur beta 3.

It’s now available from here: revisionist18

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and its auto-update mechanism.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the Intel-only version 1.7 available on the Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.