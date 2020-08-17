Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 60

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 60. Here are my solutions to them.

1: An arduous journey by car for spinning storage.

Click for a solution hard drive An arduous (hard) journey by car (drive) for spinning storage (a hard drive).

2: I’m your choices and options at the command of a comma.

Click for a solution Preferences I’m your choices and options (preferences) at the command of a comma (the standard shortcut is Command-,).

3: My mind is like a sieve and I can feel the end coming, as Corporal Jones is about to shout. What am I?

Click for a solution Memory leak My mind is like a sieve (memory leak) and I can feel the end coming (shutdown/restart is imminent), as Corporal Jones is about to shout (a character in the British TV series “Dad’s Army” who was prone to shout “Don’t panic!” when anything went wrong). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.