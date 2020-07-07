Another batch of Universal Apps, and a fixed version of Ulbow

I had a rush of enthusiasm last weekend to continue building Universal releases of more of my free apps.

First and most important is a new Universal version of Ulbow 1.3u. Although the previous build works fine on Intel hardware, its version arithmetic broke down on other Mac systems. This new build should now give those users full access to all its features and log fields, no matter what hardware you might run it on. Ulbow version 1.3u is available from here: ulbow13u2

The remaining Universal Apps are fresh ports.

Cirrus 1.9u is a straight port of the current version 1.9, which appears to be fully functional when running in Big Sur of whatever persuasion. It’s available from here: cirrus19u

Consolation 3.9u is a straight port of the current version 3.9, which appears to be fully functional when running in Big Sur, again. It’s available from here: consolation39u

Dintch 1.2u is a straight port of the current version 1.2 which seems fully functional too. It’s available from here: dintch12u

Fintch 1.1u is a straight port of the current version 1.1, again supporting Big Sur in full. It’s available from here: fintch11u

Podofyllin 1.0b18u is a straight port of the current version 1.0b17. I’m not sure how the version number became incremented here, but it doesn’t reflect any internal change other than building as a Universal App which should support Big Sur in full. It’s available from here: podofyllin10b18u

Precize 1.9u is a straight port of the current version 1.9, with full support for Big Sur. You may find this handy because of the extensive information it gives about files, including inode details. It’s available from here: precize19u

Revisionist 1.7u is a straight port of the current version 1.7 with full Big Sur support. It’s available from here: revisionist17u

Taccy 1.10u is a straight port of the current version 1.10, which should be useful if you’re having issues with Big Sur’s privacy protection. This also reports whether apps have been built using the 11.0 SDK, but doesn’t report whether they’re Universal Apps, for which you’ll need ArchiChect instead. Taccy 1.10u is available from here: taccy110u

xattred 1.2u is a straight port of the current version 1.2, giving you full access to extended attributes in Big Sur regardless of platform. It’s available from here: xattred12u

The ReadMe file enclosed with each of these apps explains how to disable the normal auto-update mechanism for each app so that you don’t keep getting reminded to downgrade to the original version.