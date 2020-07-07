Paradise Lost: Book 9 in paintings and illustrations

In the eighth book: Adam inquires concerning celestial motions, is doubtfully answered, and exhorted to search rather things more worthy of knowledge; Adam assents, and still desirous to detain Raphael, relates to him what he remembered since his own creation, his placing in Paradise, his talk with God concerning solitude and fit society, his first meeting and nuptials with Eve, his discourse with the Angel thereupon; who after admonitions repeated departs.

Satan having compassed the earth, with meditated guile returns as a midst by night into Paradise, enters unto the Serpent sleeping.

and now from end to end

Night’s hemisphere had veiled the horizon round,

When Satan, who late fled, before the threats

Of Gabriel, out of Eden, now improved

In meditated fraud and malice, bent

On Man’s destruction, maugre what might hap

Of heavier on himself, fearless returned. —

By night he fled, and at midnight returned,

From compassing the earth; cautious of day,

Since Uriel, regent of the sun, descried

His entrance, and forewarned the Cherubim

That kept their watch. Thence, full of anguish, driven

The space of seven continued nights he rode

With darkness; thrice the equinoctial line

He circled, four times crossed the car of Night

From pole to pole, traversing each colure;

On the eighth return, and, on the coast averse

From entrance or cherubic watch, by stealth

Found unsuspected way. There was a place –

Now not, though sin, not time, first wrought the change —

Where Tigris, at the foot of Paradise,

Into a gulf shot underground, till part

Rose up a fountain by the Tree of Life.

In with the river sunk, and with it rose

Satan, involved in rising mist; then sought

Where to lie hid.

Thus he [Satan] resolved, but first from inward grief

His bursting passion into plaints thus poured:

“O Earth, how like to Heaven, if not preferred

More justly, seat worthier of Gods, as built

With second thoughts, reforming what was old!

For what God, after better, worse would build?

So saying, through each thicket, dank or dry,

Like a black mist low-creeping, he held on

His midnight search, where soonest he might find

The serpent. Him fast sleeping soon he found,

In labyrinth of many a round self-rolled,

His head the midst, well stored with subtle wiles;

Not yet in horrid shade or dismal den,

Nor nocent yet; but on the grassy herb,

Fearless unfeared, he slept. In at his mouth

The Devil entered, and his brutal sense,

In heart or head, possessing soon inspired

With act intelligential; but his sleep

Disturbed not, waiting close the approach of morn.

Adam and Eve in the morning go forth to their labors, which Eve proposes to divide in several places, each laboring apart; Adam consents not, alleging the danger, lest that enemy, of whom they were forewarned, should attempt her found alone. Eve, loth to be thought not circumspect or firm enough, urges her, going apart, the rather desirous to make trial of her strength; Adam at last yields.

For now, and since first break of dawn, the Fiend,

Mere serpent in appearance, forth was come;

And on his quest where likeliest he might find

The only two of mankind, but in them

The whole included race, his purposed prey.

In bower and field he sought, where any tuft

Of grove or garden-plot more pleasant lay,

Their tendance or plantation for delight;

By fountain or by shady rivulet

He sought them both, but wished his hap might find

Eve separate; he wished, but not with hope

Of what so seldom chanced, when to his wis

Beyond his hope, Eve separate he spies,

Veiled in a cloud of fragrance, where she stood,

Half-spied, so thick the roses bushing round

About her glowed, oft stooping to support

Each flower of slender stalk, whose head, though gay

Carnation, purple, azure, or specked with gold,

Hung drooping unsustained; them she upstays

Gently with myrtle band, mindless the while

Herself, though fairest unsupported flower,

From her best prop so far, and storm so nigh

Nearer he drew, and many a walk traversed

Of stateliest covert, cedar, pine, or palm;

The Serpent finds her alone; his subtle approach, first gazing, then speaking, with much flattery extolling Eve above all other creatures. Eve, wondering to hear the Serpent speak, asks how he attained to human speech and such understanding not till now: the Serpent answers, that by tasting of a certain tree in the garden he attained both to speech and reason, till then void of both. Eve requires him to bring her to that tree, and finds it to be the Tree of Knowledge forbidden.

The Serpent now grown bolder, with many wiles and arguments induces her at length to eat;

Forth reaching to the fruit, she plucked, she eat.

Earth felt the wound, and Nature from her seat,

Sighing through all her works, gave signs of woe,

That all was lost. Back to the thicket slunk

The guilty Serpent; and well might, for Eve,

Intent now wholly on her taste, nought else

Regarded; such delight till then, as seemed,

In fruit she never tasted; whether true

Or fancied so, through expectation high

Of knowledge; nor was Godhead from her thought.

Greedily she ingorged without restraint,

And knew not eating death.

she [Eve], pleased with the taste, deliberates a while whether to impart thereof to Adam or not, at last brings him of the fruit, relates what persuaded her to eat thereof. Adam at first amazed, but perceiving her lost, resolves through vehemence of love to perish with her; and extenuating the trespass eats also of the fruit. The effects thereof in them both; they seek to cover their nakedness; then fall to variance and accusation of one another.

both together went

Into the thickest wood; there soon they chose

The fig-tree; not that kind for fruit renowned,

But such as at this day, to Indians known,

In Malabar or Decan spreads her arms

Branching so broad and long, that in the ground

The bended twigs take root, and daughters grow

About the mother-tree, a pillared shade,

High overarched, and echoing walks between:

There oft the Indian herdsman, shunning heat

Shelters in cool, and tends his pasturing herds,

At loopholes cut through thickest shade. Those leaves

They gathered, broad as Amazonian targe;

And, with what skill they had, together sewed,

To gird their waist; vain covering, if to hide

Their guilt and dreaded shame! Oh how unlike

To that first naked glory! Such of late

Columbus found the American, so girt

With feathered cincture, naked else and wild,

Among the trees on isles and woody shores.

Thus fenced, and, as they thought, their shame in part

Covered, but not at rest or ease of mind,

They sat them down to weep; nor only tears

Rained at their eyes, but high winds worse within

Began to rise, high passions, anger, hate,

Mistrust, suspicion, discord, and shook sore

Their inward state of mind, calm region once

And full of peace, now tost and turbulent:

For Understanding ruled not, and the Will

Heard not her lore, both in subjection now

To sensual Appetite, who from beneath

Usurping – over sovran Reason claimed

Superior sway.

[Adam to Eve] “Thus it shall befall

Him who, to worth in women overtrusting,

Lets her will rule; restraint she will not brook,

And, left to herself, if evil thence ensue,

She first his weak indulgence will accuse.”

Thus they in mutual accusation spent

The fruitless hours, but neither self-condemning

And of their vain contest appeared no end.

Source of text: Wikisource.

