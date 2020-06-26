hoakley General, Life, Painting

Henri Martin: the Divisionist Symbolist 2

Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), The Arbour (1900), oil on canvas, 72.7 x 90.2 cm, Private Collection. Wikimedia Commons.

In the 1890s, the French Divisionist painter Henri Martin (1860–1943) didn’t just paint Symbolist motifs, but many superb landscapes, mainly in the countryside near Labastide, in the foothills of the Pyrenees and near the Spanish border. This second article shows a small sample of what was one of his most productive periods, the final few years of the nineteenth century.

martinchevrieremaisonbastide
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Chevrière devant une vieille maison à Labastide (Goatherd in Front of an Old House in Labastide) (c 1890-1900), oil, dimensions not known, Musée de Cahors Henri-Martin, Cahors, France. Wikimedia Commons.

His unique facture is shown in the texture of his Goatherd in Front of an Old House in Labastide (c 1890-1900).

martincoupleconversation
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Couple en conversation devant la ferme (Couple in Conversation in Front of the Farm) (c 1890-1900), oil, dimensions not known, Musée de Cahors Henri-Martin, Cahors, France. Wikimedia Commons.

In areas he applied small dots, typical of the Divisionists, but in others his brushstrokes merged into larger, smoother passages, as in his Couple in Conversation in Front of the Farm (c 1890-1900).

martinvalleevertcrepuscule
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), La vallée du vert au crépuscule (The Green Valley at Dawn) (c 1890-1900), oil, dimensions not known, Musée des Beaux-Arts, Rheims, France. Wikimedia Commons.

He also explored the momentary effects of light, as in his The Green Valley at Dawn (c 1890-1900), which is reminiscent of some of Monet’s early series paintings.

martindantebeatrice
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Dante Meeting Beatrice (1898), colour lithograph, 25.5 x 31 cm, The British Museum, London. Wikimedia Commons.

Throughout his career, Martin painted scenes from Dante’s Divine Comedy. This colour lithograph refers to the end of the middle book Purgatory, in which Dante is reunited with his beloved Beatrice, who leads him through the final book, Paradise.

martinserenite
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Sérénité (Le Bois Sacré) (Serenity, the Sacred Wood) (1899), oil on canvas, 367 x 544 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

His Serenity, or The Sacred Wood, from 1899, is based on a passage from Book 6 of Virgil’s Aeneid, previously a popular source for narrative painting. Martin’s treatment is high Symbolist.

martintonelleenete
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), La Tonnelle en Été (The Arbor in Summer) (date note known), oil on canvas, 83 x 71 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

The Arbor in Summer is another good example of his mature Divisionist style, and is one of a group of related paintings showing a strangely deserted arbor.

martinbergertroismuses
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Berger et ses trois muses (The Shepherd and His Three Muses) (1900), oil, dimensions not known, Musée de Cahors Henri-Martin, Cahors, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Martin’s Shepherd and His Three Muses from 1900 floats three of his classical wingless muses above a young shepherd who is playing to his flock on his pipes.

martinarbour
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), The Arbor (1900), oil on canvas, 72.7 x 90.2 cm, Private Collection. Wikimedia Commons.

His modified ‘pointillism’ enabled the use of intense colour, as in another painting in his Arbor series from 1900.

martinreverieautomnale
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Rêverie automnale (Autumn Dream) (1900), oil, dimensions not known, Musée de Cahors Henri-Martin, Cahors, France. Wikimedia Commons.

He uses longer brushstrokes in his Autumn Dream, from the same year, to model trees and the woman’s dress, merging them into continuous areas without any intervening ground.

martinbeaute
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Beauté (Beauty) (1900), oil on canvas, 188 x 110 cm, Musée des Augustins, Toulouse, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Unlike mainstream Divisionists, Martin frequently uses contrasting facture for different passages in the same painting. This is shown well in Beauty (1900) where it’s used to depict the textures of hair, flesh, fabric, and flowers.

martinjardin
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943), Dans le jardin (In The Garden) (c 1900), oil, dimensions not known, Palais des Beaux-Arts, Lille, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Use of modern high-chroma pigments enabled the intense colours In The Garden (c 1900).

At the 1900 Exposition Universelle in Paris, Martin was awarded the Grand Prix, which sealed his reputation. So far, though, his work had consisted of easel paintings. He was about to enter a period in which his monumental paintings came to decorate important buildings throughout France.

Reference

Wikipedia (in French).