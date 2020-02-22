How to enable the startup chime on recent Macs

One feature that many users miss on more recent Mac models is the startup chime. Although once a plague in labs and classrooms, there’s something deeply emotive about that chord.

For some time, this could be re-enabled on muted models by setting the BootAudio parameter to 00, but that stopped working in models released from about 2017. Thanks to @waly_k for discovering the new secret way to enable this, which works even with the iMac Pro and MacBook Pro 2019 16-inch. This sets the StartupMute parameter instead.

To turn on your missing startup chime, open Terminal and type

sudo nvram StartupMute=%00

then press Return. You’ll be prompted for your admin user password, which you should type in and press Return again. Then close Terminal, and try restarting your Mac.

You should now hear that warm, reassuring chord every time your Mac starts up, until you next reset your NVRAM, after which you’ll need to repeat the process of turning it back on.

Happiness is.