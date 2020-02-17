Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 34

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 34. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Sidecar

I might have been an appendage for a motorbike (a sidecar), or a cocktail (a sidecar too). Instead I’m a touching union of devices (Mac + iPad). What am I?

2: Apple Bandai Pippin

My first is in the core and can get in your teeth (pip), my second might be on your lapel (pin). Together I came from a toymaker (Bandai) and am now thankfully almost forgotten (it was an embarrassing failure). What was I?

3: In which year did Apple release its first pre-emptive multitasking OS? Answer: 1988, when it actually released two: A/ROSE and A/UX.

Classic Mac OS didn’t multitask until System 7 in 1991, and even then that was co-operative rather than pre-emptive multitasking. But in 1988, Apple released A/ROSE, a tiny real-time operating system to support the development of network and other coprocessor hardware for Mac II computers, and A/UX, a proprietary port of UNIX System V which ran on the Mac II with a memory management unit (PMMU) and maths coprocessor.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.