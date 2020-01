Version 1.7 of Taccy has a bug in determining whether the current user is in the admin group, which erroneously fails if the user is a member of a very small number of groups, which is unusual but prevents those users from using its log browser. Thanks to Joe for reporting this.

Taccy version 1.8 fixes this, and is now available from here: taccy18

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.