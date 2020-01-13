Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 29

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 29. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Launchpad

You might expect to find me on the east coast of Florida (launchpads at Cape Canaveral), but I’m really a modest app for apps (it’s an app for launching your apps), more of a starting point (a launchpad), perhaps. What am I?

2: Script Editor

I’d love to see new stageplays (and edit their scripts), but fear you just want me for events (AppleEvents, which form the basis of AppleScript) and control (to script other apps). What am I?

3: Which language should you use when you have held Command-Option-O-F while booting a PowerPC Mac? Answer: Forth.

On a PowerPC Mac, holding Command-Option-O-F at startup boots the system into its Open Firmware interface, a shell which uses the Forth language, a stack-based language designed by Charles H Moore during the late 1960s. When Apple introduced Intel Macs, this was replaced with the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.