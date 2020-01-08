Changed UK public holiday may appear on the wrong date

If you use a calendar service which provides dates of public holidays in the UK, you should check that the date given there is correct for the Early May public holiday this year, 2020.

Ordinarily, the Early May public holiday in the UK occurs on the first Monday in May, which this year would be Monday 4 May. However, to celebrate VE Day simultaneously, the UK government decided to move that holiday to the Friday of that week, 8 May 2020.

I have, by good fortune, two different calendar feeds for UK public holidays: that at http://ical.mac.com/ical/UK32Holidays.ics is currently giving the incorrect day (4 May), whilst https://p17-calendars.icloud.com/holidays/gb_en-gb.ics is correct with 8 May. Perhaps I should take both days off?