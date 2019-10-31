Consolation 3.4 fixes three bugs when used in Catalina

When browsing the source code of my log browser Consolation 3, I discovered three bugs which could cause the app to hang, or fail to style log extracts properly, when running in Catalina.

Version 3.4 of Consolation fixes these and is now available from here: consolation34

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, or through its auto-update mechanism.

Although these bugs only come into play when it’s running in Catalina, I recommend this update for all users. I have also added a warning about strange effects in start and end dates when browsing logs over a period in which the system clock has changed because of the start or end of summer time.