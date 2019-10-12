Autumn Trees 1

hoakley General, Life, Painting

Claude Monet, Les Trois Arbres, automne (1891) W1308, oil on canvas, 92 x 73 cm, Private collection. WikiArt.

Now is the time for all landscape artists to head for the woods and forests, in the northern hemisphere at least: autumn/fall is upon us, and the leaves are turning, setting those trees alight with their blazing colours. It’s the time of year when Camille Pissarro, even in his later years, would make a point of returning to his home in Éragny to paint its trees in their autumnal beauty.

To celebrate this annual orgy of chroma, here are two articles (the second tomorrow) showing a selection of some of the finest paintings of autumn trees from the middle of the nineteenth century onwards. Enjoy!

George Inness, Across the Hudson Valley in the Foothills of the Catskills (1868), oil on canvas, 38.1 x 66 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.
George Inness (1868), Across the Hudson Valley in the Foothills of the Catskills looks over the River Hudson, which runs south to New York City, towards the Catskill Mountains to the west.

Camille Pissarro (1830-1903), Avenue in the Parc de Marly (c 1871), oil on canvas, 45 x 55 cm, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid. Wikimedia Commons.
Camille Pissarro (1871), Avenue in the Parc de Marly looks towards the village of Marly-le-Roi from the Port du Phare, inside the grounds of the Château de Marly, not far from Paris.

Claude Monet (1840-1926), Autumn on the Seine, Argenteuil (1873), oil on canvas, 54.3 × 73.3 cm, High Museum of Art, Atlanta, GA. Wikimedia Commons.

Claude Monet (1873), Autumn on the Seine, Argenteuil is to the north-west of Paris.

Camille Pissarro, Cows Watering in The Pond at Montfoucault (1875), oil on canvas, 73.6 x 92.7 cm, Barber Institute of Fine Arts, Birmingham. WikiArt.
Camille Pissarro (1875), Cows Watering in The Pond at Montfoucault is near his friends the Piettes’ house in Normany, northern France. This is a plein air oil sketch for a finished studio painting.

Winslow Homer, Autumn (1877), oil on canvas, 97.1 x 58.9 cm, The National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Wikimedia Commons.
Winslow Homer (1877), Autumn shows a woodland location on the east coast of the USA.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919), The Bridge at Argenteuil in Autumn (1882), oil on canvas, 54.3 x 65.8 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Auguste Renoir (1882), The Bridge at Argenteuil in Autumn shows the River Seine to the north-west of Paris.

Carl Larsson (1853–1919), Rococo Idyll (1884), watercolour on paper, 18 x 60 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Carl Larsson (1884), Rococo Idyll is a fan showing a fictional view, painted while this Swedish artist was living in Paris.

Alfred Sisley, l'Etang de Chevreuil (c 1888), oil on canvas, Private collection. WikiArt.
Alfred Sisley (c 1888), l’Etang de Chevreuil shows a pond near the River Loing to the south-east of Paris.

Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890), Les Alyscamps, Avenue in Arles (October 1888), oil on canvas, 93 x 72 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Vincent van Gogh (1888), Les Alyscamps, Avenue in Arles shows an avenue of poplars near the city of Arles in the south of France, where he and Paul Gauguin painted alongside one another on 28-31 October.

Claude Monet, The Three Trees, Autumn (1891) W1308, oil on canvas, 92 x 73 cm, Private collection. WikiArt.
Claude Monet (1891), The Three Trees, Autumn is one of his series showing these poplars on the bank of the River Epte, not far from his home and studio in Giverny, to the north-west of Paris.

Camille Pissarro (1830–1903), Automne, Peupliers, Éragny (Autumn, Poplars, Éragny) (1894), oil on canvas, 102.9 x 81.9 cm, Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO. Wikimedia Commons.
Camille Pissarro (1894), Autumn, Poplars, Éragny shows one of his favouries stands of poplar trees in Éragny, on the same River Epte to the north-west of Paris.