Saturday Mac riddles 16

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: My first is what you can’t beat, my second is a matter of trust, and my third is what you pay the racketeer for. Together they’re what you do to hot drinks, or the bad actor’s enemy. What am I?

2: Look up and I’m where the sunshine enters a garret, or services within a crystal. What am I?

3: 418. What am I?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.