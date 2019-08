Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1: Colour me with sadness before my rough surface, I’ll pair whatever I can to talk. What am I?

2: I could be mercury, or Deep Purple’s ‘Speed King’, but neither is graphical enough. What am I?

3: What was irrational about Google’s IPO filing in 2004?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.